Rock Island Arsenal announces $60 million housing project

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL - The Rock Island Arsenal is getting new housing for the first time in decades.

On Friday, March 24th, 2017, the Rock Island Arsenal announced its $60 million housing project. Work has already begun on two subdivisions. They will be the first new homes for the arsenal since 1960.

The older buildings have been torn down and will be replaced by new homes. A total of 71 new homes are being built, including 41 single family homes and 30 duplex units.

The duplex units are being built along Rodman Avenue, right across from the national cemetery. The duplex units will range from two to four bedrooms and 1,630 to 2,150 square feet.

The single family units in the West subdivision by the Arsenal Golf Clubhouse will offer three to four bedrooms and range from 2,020 to 2,520 square feet.

COL.Kenneth Tauke, Garrison Command says the homes will give some security and stability to families who sacrifice a lot for their country, "It gives them the opportunity for them to feel safe, that they can move to Rock Island Arsenal. They don`t have to endure an up and down market to buy a home and then turn around and sell it 36 months or sometime 24 months later."

Each site will contain community features, from bus stops, updated playgrounds, basketball courts, and a running path.

The homes will be offered to those who live on the island, but also service members that currently reside off post will have an opportunity to move onto the arsenal.

The homes are expected to be completed by May 2018.