Illinois boy who defied odds with cancer will get to be Blake Shelton’s guest at his concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPICO, Illinois - Smiling from ear to ear, 8-year-old Sammy Hodgett speechless as he reads a letter that invites him and his family to be

Blake Shelton's guest at his concert in February at the TaxSlayer Center.

"It's crazy, I just can't even believe it and you know, he's this big star and you feel like they don't always have time to look at that kind of thing," said Becky Hodgett, Sammy's mom .

Blake Shelton's manager tells News Eight that Shelton saw this story about Sammy and had to invite him to his concert.

Sammy has overcome a big battle, three years ago he was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, he was in a coma for nearly six weeks and had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat again.

"We're all here, we're all together, he's not in the hospital, it's amazing," said Hodgett.

Now, up until the concert, all you'll hear in the Hodgett household is Sammy singing and tapping along in his cowboy boots to his favorite Blake Shelton songs.