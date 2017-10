× Moline stop announced for Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge

MOLINE, Illinois — Country superstar Blake Shelton will play at the Taxslayer Center in Moline this winter during his “Country Music Freaks” tour.

Tickets for the Feb. 23 concert will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

Joining Shelton on the tour are Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

The concert tour kicks off on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.