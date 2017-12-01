News 8’s Angie Sharp is Dancing With the QC Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- WQAD News 8's Angie Sharp took the stage this week competing in the yearly Dancing with the QC Stars.

On Thursday, November 30th, Angie paired up with a professional and danced the samba in front of hundreds of people.

All proceeds from the event go to the First Tee Program of the Quad Cities, which teaches kids life skills through the game of golf.

Angie danced off winning the "Judge's Competition."

