× Man who shot into crowd in Muscatine sentenced

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 20-year-old Muscatine man who fired into a group of people gathered on Linn Street in July was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, Dec. 1.

Sebastian R. Perales, 20 admitted firing several rounds into a group of people standing at the intersection on July 27. At least one bullet struck Trinidad Santos-Salas, 36. Santos-Salas suffered a broken arm as a result of the attack.

Perales previously pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.