× Arrest made in connection to Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police in Muscatine, Iowa, have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a Thursday night shooting.

On Friday, July 28, officers arrested Sebastian Perales of Muscatine. He is charged with Willful Injury and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Investigators said Trinidad Santos-Salas was shot just before 10 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of E. 6th Street and Linn Street in Muscatine. According to police, Santos-Salas, 36, was struck by several rounds. He was initially treated at Trinity Hospital in Muscatine and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Muscatine Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 ext. 608 or private message the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page.