How Trump plans to sell the tax reform bill on the Hill

(CNN) — President Trump has a strategy for selling the tax reform plan to Congress. Lawmakers are being slow to fund a program that funds low-income children’s health care.

Under new plan, 92% of Americans expected to pay the same or less in taxes in 2018; 40% to pay less by 2023

It’s crunch time for the GOP’s efforts to get a tax plan passed, and President Trump is hoping he can help push the legislation across the finish line. The President is headed to the Hill Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans at their luncheon. He’ll also speak with the so-called ‘Big Four’: House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But that isn’t Trump’s only play in his tax reform pitch. As Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender tells CNN, he’s using a familiar page from his playbook: persuasion in his own words.

“His team now is drafting a speech to be delivered this week in a purple state where, unsurprisingly, a Democratic senator is seeking re-election in 2018,” Bender reports.

“But to find success with this, watch for two things: Can Trump avoid the kind of unforced errors that normally cause him needless distractions? And can he show the kind of discipline and follow through in the days and weeks to come that are necessary?” Bender wonders.

