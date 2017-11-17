Senator Grassley reacts to tax reform bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senators are looking over their version and the U.S. House's version of the tax reform bill.

The considerations come after U.S. House of Representative passed a sweeping tax bill cutting taxes for corporations and many people on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Iowa U.S. Senator chuck Grassley talked about the Senate's version Tuesday, November 14 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Grassley says small businesses would see significant tax relief, which would allow them to create more jobs.

"Everybody knows it takes capital to create jobs," Grassley said Tuesday. "If you send the money to Washington, it doesn't do as much economic good as if people back there are investing it and creating jobs."

Republicans can only afford to lose two votes on the bills, and Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he does not support the current Senate version.