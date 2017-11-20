East Moline man accused of fatally shooting his grandfather

Can’t see the video? Tap here to view.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A man has been accused of fatally shooting his grandfather who he lived with, according to a spokesperson from the East Moline Police Department.

In a press conference Monday, November 20th, the East Moline Police Department offered new information (in video above) about a homicide that left a 69-year-old man dead.

According to police, on Friday evening, November 17th, a passerby saw what appeared to be two people fighting and reported it to police. That passerby also noted that one of the people had a gun. Police also got several other 911 calls about the incident.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, identified as 69-year-old Robert Neal. Neal was taken to the hospital where he died, police confirmed.

At the scene of the reported shooting, witnesses helped point police into the direction of the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Roman Patrick Knox, according to police. Knox was found armed with a gun, but police said he “surrendered quite quickly” and was taken into custody.

During the press conference, police said that the the shooting was not random and there was no further danger to the public.

Knox was charged Saturday morning with first degree murder and was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $5 million bond.

An autopsy for Neal was scheduled for Monday, November 20th.