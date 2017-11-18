× East Moline man faces murder charges after Friday night shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An East Moline man faces murder charges after a 69-year-old was shot and killed.

East Moline Police were called to the 200 block of 19th Street, not far from Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17th.

Officers found a 69-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police searched the area and found 23-year-old Roman Knox nearby in the 100 block of 21st Street. Knox was arrested, and he is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder.

Knox’s bail was set at $5 million.

Investigators said Knox knew the victim and believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1545 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.