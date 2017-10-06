Princeton High School shows up for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois- It's senior night for the Tigers Friday, October 6, and the students got the morning started off right.

The high school was featured on Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally, before their home game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant Field.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Princeton Tiger Athletic Booster Club was huge for us Friday morning and earlier on in the week. Members Kari Cain and Kim Frey gave away gift cards to the two best signs of the morning. Students Izzy Hall and Kaitlyn Leopold won our contest. They each received $30 gift cards to Steak 'n Shake. The students say they were looking forward to being a part of the pep rally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Homecoming week was a lot of fun, and we all just dressed up, and we had a lot of fun," Izzy said. "Our student section is always lit, and we just have a lot of fun."

The end of Good Morning Quad Cities was also 'lit,' as a student poured water on himself live on the air...in the gymnasium...Sorry janitors. We had to move the pep rally inside due to rain in the area. See Jesyka Dereta and meteorologist Eric Sorenson's reaction to the end of our show here.

"Our

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We continue The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally Friday, October 13 as we head to Bettendorf High School. The Bulldogs take on Iowa City High School at 7:30 p.m. We'll be at Touvelle Stadium bright and early at 5 a.m. Students can arrive around 5:30. To see all the details for the Bettendorf pep rally, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video