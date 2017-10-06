× Watch what caused the anchors of GMQC to cry-laugh after the show

Week #7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally ended with a splash on Good Morning Quad Cities. As usual, we ended the show with a performance of the high school band. But the students at Princeton High School had some fun planned for us right at the end.

*scroll down for the 2nd video…

Unfortunately for viewers, the commercial break before Good Morning America was already in progress. But we were watching live in the studio. Check out our reactions:

Thanks for the fun, Princeton, Illinois!