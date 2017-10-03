Buffalo Police hiring full-time officer to have 24/7 coverage

BUFFALO, Iowa — The city’s police department is hiring; looking for one full-time officer to join their team.

A post about the open position showed up on the Buffalo Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday, October 3rd.

According to the city clerk, city leaders decided to hire a fourth officer in order to provide the city law enforcement coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About a week before the posting, Buffalo’s Police Chief Terry “T.J.” Behning was injured when his squad car was struck by a stolen garbage truck during a chase outside of town. The city clerk confirmed that the decision to hire another officer came before this incident.

The help wanted post said the department is looking for someone who fulfills the following requirements:

Obtained a minimum of a high school diploma or GED

Be 18-years-old or older

Must possess a valid Iowa Driver’s License

Must pass a thorough background investigation

No felony convictions

Must pass a drug screen and physical

Must pass psychological evaluation

The post also mentioned that applicants who are non-certified will have to perform and pass the written POST test and physical agility standards test as required by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Certified officers will have to pass the physical agility standards if they’ve been away from the force for more than 180 days.

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, October 17th. Applications and resumes can be dropped off or mailed to Buffalo City Hall:

City of Buffalo

Attention: Buffalo Police Department

P.O. Box 557

Buffalo, IA 52728