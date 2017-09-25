Officer airlifted to Iowa City after squad car rammed by stolen garbage truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- A law enforcement officer was seriously injured when his squad car was struck by a stolen garbage truck during a pursuit on Highway 22 near Blue Grass early Monday afternoon on September 25.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, who briefed reporters at the scene of the crash, did not indicate whether it was a sheriff's deputy or a Davenport Police Officer injured. Both agencies were involved in the pursuit.

The family of the injured officer has been notified, Lane added.

The driver of the stolen garbage truck was also injured and was transported to an area hospital, Lane said. The injuries are not believed to be serious. Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle he was driving before allegedly stealing the truck face charges, Lane added.

An accident reconstruction officer is on scene, he added.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.