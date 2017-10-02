Las Vegas shooting: Crowd confused whether sound is gunshots or fireworks

Editor’s note: Video may disturbing to some viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A Quad Citizen who recently moved to Las Vegas was at the music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

The deadly shooting happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 1st.

Related: Las Vegas shooting -- What we know

In the video you can hear the confusion among the crowd. People were trying to figure out if they were hearing gunshots or fireworks.

The video was taken by a Quad Citizen who recently moved to Las Vegas. Her parents own Nally's Mexican Restaurant in Davenport and they say their daughter is safe.

Click here for full coverage of the shooting