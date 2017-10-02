Las Vegas shooting: What we know

(CNN) — At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police said Monday. The shooting is deadliest in modern US history.

The suspect:

• Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man. He was earlier described as a “local resident.”

• Officers said they engaged the suspect at the Mandalay Bay hotel, and he was killed.

• Police do not believe there are additional shooters.

Casualties:

• Police report there are now at least 50 dead and some 200 injured, making this the deadliest shooting in modern US history. The 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, was previously the deadliest, with 49 killed.

• Two off-duty Las Vegas police officers were killed in the shooting, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference.

• Two other officers responding to the scene were wounded, the sheriff said. One of them is in critical condition.

Investigation:

• Police said they are confident they have located Marilou Danley, who was traveling with the suspect. She had been sought for questioning in connection with the shooting. She is not named as a suspect.

• Police also said they have located two vehicles they were searching for: a Hyundai Tucson Nevada with a Nevada plate, and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring with a Nevada plate.

• Police are urging patience: “I think it’s very important that you understand this investigation is going to be long and contracted before we get to the bottom of everything associated with it,” Sheriff Lombardo said.

How shooting unfolded:

• Just after 10 p.m. Sunday local time (1 a.m. ET Monday) the Route 91 Harvest Festival — a country music concert — was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, witnesses said.

• Police said the gunman fired on the crowd of about 30,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds.

• Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunshots began, according to eyewitness cell phone video.

• “The gunshots lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. It didn’t stop,” said eyewitness Rachel de Kerf.

Reaction:

• President Trump tweeted, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

• Las Vegas Airport diverts two dozen flights due to the shooting. Travelers are being urged to check with their airlines for flight status.

• Performer Jason Aldean released a statement that said: “Tonight has been beyond horrific.” On Instagram, Aldean said that he and his crew were safe.