NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to create your own bubble makers

You couldn't ask for better weather this weekend, so this week during our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment during WQAD News 8 at 11am, we are having some fun in the sun!

Have you ever tried creating your own bubble makers? It's a lot easier than you might think. All you need to make the mixture is dish soap, water, and glycerine - which you can find in the baking aisle of any hobby store.

The first bubble maker we tried to make is this bubble snake, from the blog Twodaloo. To make it, get an empty water bottle, a sock or dishrag, and a rubber band. To see how to make it and if it worked, click the video above!

The second craft we tried is making this giant bubble with our bubble mixture, two straws, and a piece of yarn. This comes from the website, Today's Parent. Click the video below to see if we nailed it or failed it:

