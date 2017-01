We’re seeing your typical January weather this weekend. We’ll continue to have an overcast sky Saturday night into Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Just a few light snow showers are possible Sunday, and most of us will be under a cloudy sky. No significant snow accumulations are expected. Highs will get right around 30.

A nice, little warm-up is in store for Monday. With a mostly cloudy sky and southwest winds, we’ll get into…Read More