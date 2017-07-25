× Indianola woman gets probation for animal neglect

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A woman arrested after authorities found 19 neglected dogs and three dog carcasses on her south-central Iowa property has been given two years of probation.

Court records say 41-year-old Lindsey Morrow pleaded guilty Monday to 22 counts of animal neglect before she was sentenced in a Warren County courtroom. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for her pleas. The Indianola woman’s probation requirements say she can’t own any pets while under the state supervision.

Morrow was arrested in February after the dogs were found on properties in Sandyville and Indianola.

In the past, Morrow raised money via GoFundMe for the Bully Breed Miracle Network supposedly to help dogs receive medical care. Prior to her sentencing, she had sought to retain custody of some of the dogs at her property, but was denied.