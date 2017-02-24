× Judge: Neglected dogs will not return to Iowa woman

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A judge has ruled that an Iowa woman who claimed to be running a dog rescue will not regain custody of 19 dogs found on her property. An investigation started Feb. 1 after two dogs were found dead and covered in feces at a property in Sandeyville, Iowa.

The remaining dogs were found in deplorable conditions with fur matted in feces.

Lindsey Morrow is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, fraudulent practices, five counts of animal torture, five counts of animal neglect (serious misdemeanor) and 17 counts of animal neglect (simple misdemeanor).

Morrow has in the past raised money via GoFundMe for the Bully Breed Miracle Network supposedly to help dogs receive medical care.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has been caring for the dogs since their rescue.