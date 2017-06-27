National Weather Service relocating, how it will affect this week’s storm coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- With a couple days of storms in our future, you may notice a couple of products from the National Weather Service that will either be down or interrupted for a couple of days due to the recent move to their new office.

Your Midland weather radio coverage will be interrupted during this period with the main data loss being the actual local radar data.

But don't fret!

The good news is that we'll still be able to show you a composite of radars that will cover Eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois.

These radar sites include:

Des Moines, IA

LaCrosse, WI

Milwaukee, WI

Chicago, IL

Lincoln, IL

The combination of these radars will be able to show any activity that may make its way across the area these next couple of days.

The details though won't be as defined due to the beam angle impacting only the middle and upper portion of the shower or storm cloud.

You'll still receive your watches or warnings if they are warranted from StormTrack 8, so have your StormTrack 8 weather apps ready to go.

We'll also have the latest from our WQAD Facebook and Twitter pages.