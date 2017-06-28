× Strong to severe storms on track later today

Good morning! Things are going to get bumpy today with two waves of storms. The first wave is setting up along a warm front out to our west. As this front swings through this morning, we’ll see a healthy dose of showers and storms. With this round, I’m not expecting severe storms to develop. Once this warm front passes, we’ll see a small break in the rain around lunch time or so. Highs will climb into the low 80s and the humidity will kick up as well.

Later this afternoon, a cold front approaching will be sparking another line of storms, and this is going to have a good chance of producing strong to severe storms. The timing of storm development looks to be around 4:00 this afternoon through the evening hours. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are going to be the primary threats. In addition, we’re going to see some very heavy rainfall. If you typically use a NOAA Weather Radio for your severe weather alerts, be sure to have another method today! As of this morning, the weather radios are still down and may continue to be out of operation this evening.

Storms will linger through the night with lows around 70, and get ready for another round of strong storms late in the day on Thursday. We’re looking at some more heavy rainfall. Once again, highs will be in the 80s.

Storms will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning. 2-4″ of rain is looking likely by the time we’re all done with the wet weather. The weekend looks much drier with highs near 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham