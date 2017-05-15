× We Need YOUR Questions for East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman

EAST MOLINE- We continue our ‘May of Mayors’ on Good Morning Quad Cities’ Breakfast With segment, as we interview the new mayors in the Illinois Quad Cities.

Thursday, May 18 we’re having Breakfast With…newly elected East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, who took over Monday, May 1. We’ll be at Smokey’s Country Diner on 17th Avenue. Our coverage starts at 5 a.m.

Thursday, May 11, we had breakfast with newly elected Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, and the week before that, we sat down with newly elected Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri. If you have a question for Freeman, send it below.

