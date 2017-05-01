New leadership in Rock Island and East Moline after almost a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-- Monday was a bittersweet night for East Moline and Rock Island as the cities said goodbye to two mayors and welcomed their replacements.

In East Moline, Reggie Freeman took the oath of office replacing former Mayor John Thodos after twelve years in office. Freeman says he wants to focus on accomplishing a big campaign promise, to make a position specifically for economic development. Mayor Freeman is not new to East Moline leadership. He served as police chief for 32-years. He retired in 2004.

In Rock Island Mike Thoms replaced former Mayor Dennis Pauley who did not run for re-election. The new mayor says he wants to fill the position of city manager. He also wants to focus on the 11th Street corridor where a Walmart store was supposed to be built, but the company backed out last minute.

Alderman Stephanie Acri will make history Tuesday night at 6:30 when she takes office as Moline mayor. She will be the first female mayor in city history. Acri will replace Moline Mayor Scott Raes.