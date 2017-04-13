× You can help name Arconic’s three eaglets

DAVENPORT — There are three baby eaglets who need some names!

Arconic is asking for name suggestions for the new eaglets that hatched between March 23rd and March 28th.

Name suggestions can be made through Wednesday, April 19th. The best sets of names will be pulled from the suggestions and those final names will be up for vote in an online poll.

To make a suggestion, go to the name suggestion post on Arconic’s Facebook page, and type in your ideas.

You can watch the eagles in action on live cameras. There are two views, the “Tree Top View” and the “Nest View.”