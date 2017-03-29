Third and final egg hatches in Arconic eagle nest

DAVENPORT — The eagle nest at Arconic is officially filled!

Eaglet No. 3 came into the world on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017. Arconic is calling the official hatch time 7 p.m.

The first eaglet hatched on Thursday afternoon, March 23 and the second hatched on Saturday, March 25.

Arconic eagles, Liberty and Justice, laid their first egg on Valentines Day, February 14, 2017. Eagle watchers suspected that the second and third eggs were laid between February 17 and February 21.

You can watch the eagles in action on live cameras. There are two views, the “Tree Top View” and the “Nest View.”