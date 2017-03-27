× What Questions Do You Have For Galesburg Schools’ Superintendent?

GALESBURG, Illinois – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, March 30th, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us and we talk about issues in their community. On March 16th, 2017, Jonathan Ketz sat down with East Moline Mayor John Thodos. On March 9th, 2017, Angie Sharp sat down with Jeff Kirwan and David Erickson from the Illinois Farm Bureau. On March 2nd, 2017, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen sat down with Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

This Thursday, we will sit down with Ralph Grimm, Superintendent of the Galesburg School District. He is retiring at the end of this school year.



Ralph and Eric will be at Innkeeper’s Coffee, 80 N. Seminary Street, Galesburg from 6am to 7:30am. We’d love for you to join us!

If you can’t make it out and want to ask Superintendent Grimm a question, fill out the form below!