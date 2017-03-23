× Local investors take over apartment portion of East Moline development

EAST MOLINE – There has been a change to “The Bend” multi-million dollar riverfront project in the city.

Businessman Dan Murphy and Larry Anderson of East Moline Glass, want to put in a Hyatt Regency Hotel and apartments at the old Case New Holland site. Mayor John Thodos talked about the development on WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities’ ‘Breakfast With…’ segment Thursday, March 23, 2017. See the interview below.

Thursday, Thodos said a 'local group of investors' has taken over the apartment part of the project, but he could not say who is involved in it.

"Having a group of investors involved on the apartment portion shows that the local community members who know about us and our projects want to get involved on the ground level," Thodos said.

Thodos hopes construction starts by April. He leaves office on May 1st, 2017.

