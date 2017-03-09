× Disaster declaration declared in Muscatine and Scott counties

MUSCATINE, Iowa -= (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad has issued disaster proclamations for Muscatine, Scott and two two southern Iowa counties hit hard by storms earlier this week.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that he issued the proclamations for Appanoose, Muscatine, Scott and Wayne counties in response to severe weather Monday.

The action allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts. It also activates the Individual Assistance Program for residents of the counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The money can be used for such things as home and car repairs, temporary housing expenses or replacement of clothing or food.

The city of Muscatine was particularly hard hit in the storms. An EF-2 tornado plowed through the south side of the city and through downtown before heading north where it also caused damage in rural Scott County.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents. Potential applicants have until April 24, 2017, to submit a claim. This program provides qualifying residents with financial assistance for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary house.

The grant application is available at http://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/470-4448.pdf from the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Completed applications can be turned into the Communication Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th Street, Davenport, Iowa, 52807, or visit their web site at https://www.caeiowa.org/