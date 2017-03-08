Volunteers come from miles away to lend a hand after Muscatine, Iowa tornado, how you can help too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Miles away from disaster, this small but mighty army loads up a truck filled with water bottles and heads to the heart of devastation.

The group, Mercy Waters, hand delivers bottles of water to neighbors in the south side Muscatine neighborhood hit by Monday night's tornado.

It's a small act that goes a long way. But being in the front line in the midst of the rubble, you find out exactly what people need.

Volunteer Mike Gray passes out water, but he also passes out words of encouragement to victims of the storm.

"Just listening to their stories, these people have so much to share. That is a big joy to do. It's a really neat thing for one person to help another," says Gray.

All water passed out today was donated by the Hyvee stores in the Quad Cities.

If you want to help, the United Way of Muscatine has set up a volunteer group.