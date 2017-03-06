Escaped Jackson County inmates back in custody

CLINTON, Iowa — Almost a week after two inmates escaped from jail in Jackson County, police say they have them back in custody.

On Monday, March 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmates, 19-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey were apprehended in Clinton.

Back on February 28, Combs and Willey escaped by prying open an entry gate at the Jackson County Detention Center, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder previously said the gate that they escaped through was a “rather large, steel gate with a hydraulic pump on it.” He said he thought it “would be virtually impossible” to pry it open.

Less than an hour after their escape, police got reports of a stolen truck from the 500 block of West Platt Street in Maquoketa, according to the sheriff’s statement. The truck was found the next day in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South in Clinton, about 40 miles away from where it was initially reported stolen.

Combs and Willey were held in the Clinton County Detention Center awaiting their initial appearances, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They will be taken to the Jackson County Detention Center on additional charges of escape and criminal mischief.

Clinton and Camanche’s police departments, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted in getting Combs and Willey back into custody on Monday.