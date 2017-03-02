× Truck thought to be stolen by jail escapees found

CLINTON, Iowa — The truck that is believed to have been stolen by two prison escapees has been recovered, say police.

The 2012 Ford F250 truck that was reported stolen on Feb. 28 out of Maquoketa was found on March 1 in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South in Clinton. The truck’s license plates had been removed and a pair of orange shorts were found under the passenger seat. The truck’s VIN matched the truck that had been reported stolen, reports the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The search is still on for Andrew Mark Combs, 19 and Brian Joseph Willey, 20, who escaped from the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The truck was reported stolen shortly after their escape.

The men are not considered armed and dangerous, but residents should report suspicious activity or inmate sightings. Anyone with information can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 563-652-3312.

