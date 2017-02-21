× Megabus service to return to Iowa and Quad Cities thanks to additional carrier

Megabus – the low-cost passenger bus service that connected Iowa’s major metro areas with Chicago – has restored the service it ended last December, thanks to a new partnership with Windstar Lines, the company announced in a release Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Known for their green-certified double-decker buses with free Wi-Fi, Megabus started offering non-stop trips from Davenport to Chicago, Iowa City, Des Moines and Omaha in January of 2015 but announced in December that service would be ending as of Jan. 9, 2017.

“Many of our customers were understandably disappointed with our decision to exit the Iowa and Nebraska markets earlier this year,” said Megabus vice president of retail Colm Lynch. Windstar Lines is a solid operator with a strong history in the Iowa and Nebraska region. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together and bring Iowa and Nebraska back to the megabus.com network.”

The new service in partnership with Windstar Lines, based out of Carroll, Iowa, will begin on March 1, with one service daily both east and west bound and additional service on weekends and holidays as needed. Cities served include: Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa City, Moline and Chicago. This will be the first time Lincoln and Moline have been on the route.

