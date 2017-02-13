× Davenport teen arrested for third, fourth and fifth robberies in past calendar year

DAVENPORT — Daviaonta Duax, 16, has been arrested – again – for allegedly robbing a pair of Davenport business, one of them twice.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Duax was brought into custody by Davenport Police and charged with the Feb, 8 robbery of Little Caeasars Pizza on 53rd St. According to police, Duax displayed a knife during the robbery and demanded money from a clerk before fleeing. He is facing one 1st degree robbery charge for the Little Caesars robbery.

Duax is also being charged with two additional counts for allegedly robbing an Express Lane convenience store on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 of this year.

Last April, Duax was also arrested and charged with robbing two separate businesses, Advance America on April 19 and Gas America on April 9.