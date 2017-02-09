× Armed robber gets away with money from Little Caesars in Davenport

DAVENPORT — An armed robber got away with money from the Little Caesars Pizza on 53rd Street, police say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, according to a statement from Davenport Police.

“The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk,” read the statement. He then “fled the scene” with money.

Police described the robber as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.