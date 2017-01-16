click here for local closings or delays

Live Blog: Which roads are the worst this morning

Posted 5:25 am, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:57AM, January 16, 2017
Good morning all!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon today for all counties. Freezing rain will be a big part of our morning commute with temperatures hovering right around 32 degrees. Slick roads and sidewalks are expected with anywhere from an 1/8 to 1/4 of an inch of ice accumulation. This will probably just short of what would bring us power outages. The big impact will be for the morning commute.

Temperatures will rise above 32 degrees around noon today, bringing an end to our icy weather. Rain will still continue through the day with highs around 38 degrees.

Here’s what it looked like at 5:20am:

Eric Sorensen January 16, 20176:04 am

Weather watcher Chris in Walcott, IA says there’s a thin glaze of ice outside and it’s still raining. Temperature is 31 degrees.

Eric Sorensen January 16, 20176:02 am

Facebook report: Matt Lowers Wet and 33.8 degrees at Sheffield, Illinois.

Katrina Lamansky January 16, 20176:01 am

Facebook report: Aaron Bellows Roads are terrible from rockfalls to Dixon….Layer of ice

Eric Sorensen January 16, 20175:59 am

Facebook report: Jourdian McCarthy In reynolds i couldnt make it past 15 without fishtailing but that was in town i called into work

Eric Sorensen January 16, 20175:58 am

Facebook report: Sandy Nealon Mount Morris Illinois is all ice. Went out at 2 and the main roads were ok.


Eric Sorensen January 16, 20175:58 am

Facebook report: Lance Carlson Side streets are icy. Main roads wet in Oneida,Illinois.

Eric Sorensen January 16, 20175:57 am

Viewer in Burlington says the roads aren’t too bad. Temperatures are rising above 32 degrees.

Katrina Lamansky January 16, 20175:56 am