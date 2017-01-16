× Live Blog: Which roads are the worst this morning

Good morning all!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon today for all counties. Freezing rain will be a big part of our morning commute with temperatures hovering right around 32 degrees. Slick roads and sidewalks are expected with anywhere from an 1/8 to 1/4 of an inch of ice accumulation. This will probably just short of what would bring us power outages. The big impact will be for the morning commute.

Temperatures will rise above 32 degrees around noon today, bringing an end to our icy weather. Rain will still continue through the day with highs around 38 degrees.

Here’s what it looked like at 5:20am: