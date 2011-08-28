Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re waking up to our first accumulating snow of the season. Thankfully, it wasn’t enough to cause big problems on the roads as road surface temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bridges and overpasses are a little slick and could be again Wednesday morning.

Our next weather system promises to bring us some wintry mix after midnight, lasting through the day on Wednesday. Some slushy accumulations are possible, much like what we dealt with this morning.

The bigger slug of moisture is anticipated Wednesday night through midday Thursday. That’s when our area could receive several inches of snow. Thursday morning’s commute could be very dicey, especially as we will have had a few preceding days of snow and cold weather.

In addition, many of our trees still have leaves on them. Putting a heavy, wet snow on top of these branches will cause many to snap. That could lead to widespread power outages with downed power lines. It’s something we will monitor as we get new information and refine our forecasts. Nonetheless, Thursday morning could be wild around here as Halloween has never given the Quad Cities more than a trace of snowfall, dating back to the 1870s!

We will remain quite chilly looking into the weekend with a rain or snow shower possible on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: