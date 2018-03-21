Top Stories of 2018
Dixon High School Resource Officer Stops Potential Shooting
One in custody after police surround Moline home with armored vehicle
American Picker Frank Fritz pleads guilty to first offense OWI
Two Galesburg teens suffer third-degree burns after bonfire accident
“I am so broken” – Moline teen dies after rapid onset of rare disease
Bettendorf teen recovering in Iowa City ICU after attempting “Kiki Challenge”
41 animals found dead in Macomb pet store, owner facing felony charges
Hospital photos show brutally beaten man attacked near Northpark Mall
4 people charged with illicit cannabis, meth, LSD, and Xanax in Dixon hotel
Family and friends mourn the loss of a young mother after shooting in Galesburg
Watch the implosion of Savanna-Sabula Bridge