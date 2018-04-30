The saddest stories from 2018
Body of 2-year-old identified after falling into Mississippi River
Girl killed chasing after her dog will be buried with beloved pet
A group of teens were pushing a woman’s stalled car. Four died when an SUV slammed into them
Denver boy killed himself after being bullied at school, Mom says
“I am so broken” – Moline teen dies after rapid onset of rare disease
Dead baby ‘no more than 14 days old’ found floating off Florida coast
Iowa mom pulled son into path of train, police say
Five-year-old dies in suspected child abuse case, boyfriend on the run
Baby hospitalized with brain injury after getting hit during softball game is making “great strides”
Young siblings reunite 3 weeks after surviving car crash that killed parents, sister
