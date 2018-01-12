Stories in 2018 that made you 😂
PETA says phrases like ‘bring home the bacon’ are comparable to racism and homophobia
Illinois High school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks
Teenager loses his driving license after 49 minutes
Mural of cigarette-smoking bunnies is upsetting neighborhood
Man arrested for DUI says he wasn’t drinking while driving, just at ‘stop signs’
Police call senior prank ‘one of the best’ Wisconsin school has ever seen
Mystery pooper soiling school’s track ‘on a daily basis’ was superintendent, police say
Man test driving friend’s new Camaro drives it into the Rock River
School superintendent finds candy ‘bribes’ for snow day on his front porch