Stories from 2018 that you ❤
Dixon High School Resource Officer Stops Potential Shooting
Single mother of 5 passes bar exam, achieves lifelong goal
Little boy shares beautiful news on day he’s adopted: ‘Up next … big brother’
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby to safety by its diaper
Photo of Texas teen shading woman with umbrella draws praise online
Photo shows grateful beagle saved from euthanasia on his ‘freedom ride’
13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway
Deaf and nearly blind dog stays with 3-year-old girl overnight, leads rescuers to her
An Illinois boy who has defied the odds with cancer meets Blake Shelton
Dying dad of 5 gets kidney transplant thanks to T-shirt he made for Disney trip
