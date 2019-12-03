Go
Search
Replay:
WQAD News 8
News 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
GMQC
Bridges & Traffic
Life in the QC
On-Air
Contests & Deals
Brewed
Sports
Podcasts
Weather
34°
34°
Low
30°
High
41°
Fri
30°
39°
Sat
17°
34°
Sun
24°
29°
See complete forecast
holly jolly week 2019
Contests
37 mins ago
Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest 2019
Good Morning Quad Cities
41 mins ago
What does Christmas mean to you? We’re reading your answers on Good Morning Quad Cities, December 18th
Good Morning Quad Cities
What’s YOUR Question for Santa?
Good Morning Quad Cities
Need your presents gift wrapped? GMQC can help
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.