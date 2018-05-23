Dixon High School resource officer stops potential shooting
Dixon High School to spend thousands on security upgrades
Officer Mark Dallas named “Officer of the Year” by International Association Chiefs of Police
Dixon teen accused of shooting at school resource officer faces new charges
Officer Mark Dallas gets royal send off to Chicago as honorary football captain
Mark Dallas to be made honorary captain of the Chicago Bears
Gov. Rauner visits Dixon police officer Mark Dallas to mark passage of latest gun bill
Rauner signs “gun law”, visits Dixon police officer Mark Dallas
Trial date set for suspect in Dixon High School shooting
Case of teen accused of opening fire at Dixon High School will go to trial
Illinois proclaims May 30, 2018 as Officer Mark Dallas Day
Dixon High School resource officer Dallas honored by Gov. Rauner at State Capitol
Teen accused in Dixon High School shooting appears in court