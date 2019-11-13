Go
Search
Replay:
WQAD News 8
News 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
GMQC
Bridges & Traffic
Life in the QC
On-Air
Contests & Deals
Brewed
Sports
Podcasts
Weather
31°
31°
Low
23°
High
30°
Thu
20°
36°
Fri
24°
45°
Sat
27°
43°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
CMA Awards 2019
Entertainment
1 hour ago
News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas offers first-hand look at CMA Awards crowd in Nashville
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Bettendorf couple visits Nashville during CMA Award time
Entertainment
Studio 8
1 hour ago
What ‘making it’ really means to musicians
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.