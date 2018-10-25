WQAD and Genesis are hosting a community wide baby shower
for the families served by Bethany.
ACCEPTING DONATIONS OF NEW BABY ITEMS
Items Needed …..Bibs, Baby Carrier or Sling, Baby Lotion, Baby Monitors, Baby Shampoo, Bathtub, Bottle Brush, Bottle Rack, Bottle Warmer, Bottles, Burp Cloths, Clothes, Diaper Bag, Diaper Cream, Diaper Pail, Hooded Towels, Insulated Bottle Bag, Medicine Droppers, Mobiles, Onesies, Pacifiers, Receiving Blankets, Suction Bulbs, Thermometers, Toys, Wash Cloths
*Stuffed toys cannot be accepted
About Bethany
Mission
The mission of Bethany for Children & Families is to keep children safe, to strengthen families, and to build healthy communities.
Vision
Bethany for Children & Families will respond to the critical needs of Quad City region youth and families. The agency will provide quality services, contribute to innovative community collaborations, and lead in resolving community problems impacting families and children.
About Bethany for Children & Families
Bethany for Children & Families is a private child welfare, mental health, community education, and social services provider that has offered aid and support to children and families in western Illinois and eastern Iowa since 1899. The organization staffs …….(MORE)