WHAT’S HAPPENING? 3 Great Ways to Celebrate GALentine’s Day!

Friday, February 14th is Valentine's Day, but GALentine's Day is Thursday, February 13th! Here are some fun ways you can commemorate the unofficial holiday (started by Leslie Knope on "Parks & Rec") and honor a day that's all about "Ladies Celebrating Ladies":
DAVENPORT, Iowa: On Wednesday, February 12th, The Ridge is holding a party starting at 7pm with live music from Bobby Ray Bunch and a special drink - a White Chocolate Raspberry Martini! The Ridge is located at 4750 Utica Ridge Road, right by Cold Stone Creamery.
BETTENDORF, Iowa: Also on Wednesday, February 12th, Galentines can enjoy craft beer... and crafting! Crawford Brew Works is teaming up with Crafted QC to host a Galentine Cross Stitch Class from 6-8pm. It's $25, which includes all the supplies. Crawford is located at 3659 Devils Glen Road, near Tanglefoot Lane. Here's a sneak peek at some you can taste and make tonight:
EAST MOLINE, Illinois: If you can't celebrate Galentine's Day this week, there's a special event coming up on Saturday, February 15th. 22 local businesses are holding a Pop-Up Shopping Market at The Rust Belt from 9am-2pm. Click here to find out who will be there.