Burlington Police arrest man accused of stealing over $10,000 from Hy-Vee

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Burlington Police say they have the man who stole more than $10,000 from the Agency Street Hy-Vee.

On Saturday, February 8 the Hy-Vee Grocery Store, at 3140 Agency Street in Burlington, reported a theft in excess of $10,000.

Police say after investigating the incident they made an arrest on Wednesday, February 12. They arrested Christopher Allen Hartley, 45, of Burlington, for theft 1st degree.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed on Hartley’s property and several items, including a large sum of U.S. currency, were located and seized.

Christopher Hartley is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.