What Moline is doing to prepare for floods

MOLINE, Illinois-- Moline city leaders have their eyes set on future flood prevention projects.

On February 11, crews started working to clear ditches of branches and other debris that clog up the water drainage system, something they consider routine work.

But they say they also made a wish list for future projects. The city wants to install additional water pumps and reinforce protection around pumps they already have.

The city also wants to construct new roads and better-paved routes people have to take to get to businesses when River Drive is underwater.

The national weather service will release its spring 2020 flood forecast on Thursday, February 13.