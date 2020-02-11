× Watch: Rock Island police looking for the driver of Jeep that took out a light pole and sped off

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– Police are asking for help to find the driver off a Jeep that plowed through a light pole and took off into Davenport without stopping. Do you recognize the jeep?

Police say on Saturday, February 1 around 3 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the base of the Centennial Bridge for a hit and run property damage crash.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a reddish in color SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle has oversized tires and a roof rack that appears to hold a spare tire. The vehicle sustained front end damage.

The vehicle was last seen heading into Davenport, Iowa. If you can identify this vehicle the Rock Island Police Department asks you contact them at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.