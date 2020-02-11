Tracking accumulating snow for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next winter storm is on the way, but like previous ones, we won't be dealing with snigificant accumulations as the bulk of the snowfall will go south and east of the Quad Cities.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued south of the Quad Cities through Thursday morning. These areas will likely be on the higher end of the snowfall totals, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected. These snowfall amounts combined with gusty winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning will create some travel impacts, especially on rural roads.

Most of Wednesday morning will be dry as we await the snow to arrive in the afternoon. Right now, the first flakes will begin to fly by noon for areas south of the Quad Cities, including Burlington, Mt. Pleasant and Galesburg. Once we near 3/4pm, the snow will begin here in the Quad Cities and then continue through much of the evening. The best coverage will occur between 4pm and 10pm as an Arctic front combines with the energy from the storm system passing to our south to enhance snowfall rates.

The snow will come to a complete end before sunrise Thursday morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected in the immediate Quad Cities with heavier amounts to the south and east where many of those hometowns will pick up between 2 to 4 inches. Watch for reduced visibility and slick roads in these areas.

There will be some impacts with some gusty winds initially Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Winds of 10-15 MPH will cause some minor blowing and drifting snow in open areas. It will also drive our wind chill values down significantly as the Arctic front ushers in some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far.

Wind chill values by Friday morning will likely be pushing some 10 to 15 degrees below zero while actual temperatures are somewhere around -5 to -10. We will see these values improve significantly by Friday afternoon and evening as the winds relax. We will even get back into more significant warmth by next weekend as temperatures quickly rise into the 30s and 40s.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke